What happens after you meet the Bachelor’s family? Apparently you go home, if Colton Underwood‘s making the rules! That’s exactly what happened to Hannah B. during the Monday, February 18, episode of The Bachelor. During their one-on-one date, he introduced her to his family and she really opened up — but he then told her his heart wasn’t in it.

“I know that I shocked Hannah,” Colton said in an interview. “And there is no explanation that I could give her other than for me, it just didn’t feel right.”Elsewhere in the episode, the drama heated up when Tayshia shared her concerns with him. She alleged that Cassie and Caelynn were there for the wrong reasons and discussing becoming the next Bachelorette. Colton, completely heartbroken, confronted both women about the claims and they both denied it.

“The only person who knows if I’m ready for marriage is me and I am. I’m 100 percent ready and I hate that The Bachelorette got brought up,” Caelynn, 23, said. “That blows my mind. That’s not why I’m here.”

During the group date, Cassie echoed Caelynn’s statements, breaking down in tears. “I feel so helpless; there’s no truth to it,” the speech pathologist, 23, told Colton. He was basically, left confused and worried.

Watch the video above for our full recap, including the “Strip Down Moment of the Night,” presented by Bioré®!

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!