A tricky timeline. The Bachelor season 23 contestant Tayshia Adams was “exclusively dating” her ex-boyfriend, Chase Olswang, until the “night before she left” to film the ABC reality series, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The insider explains that Tayshia, 28, “wasn’t completely ready for a relationship” when she and Chase first met, because she had just gotten divorced, but things got serious fast. The source notes that the 30-year-old model was with the reality star “until she left” for the show and they talked about “engagement and marriage” over the course of their 10-month romance.

“It’s a messed-up situation,” the insider continues. “He was in love with her. He’s not anymore, but he still loves her.”

Chase told Us that the pair met at a bar in their hometown of Newport Beach, California, in November 2017. He gushed, “We fell in love really quickly.” He also explained that while they never put labels on their romance, they weren’t “dating anybody else” and were planning to “do something special” for her birthday in September, just weeks before she entered the Bachelor mansion.

“I moved some things around … before she ended up deciding to leave [for The Bachelor], because she still wasn’t really sure if she was going to go on the show or not,” he continued. “She was still back and forth … she wasn’t sure. As it got closer, I could kind of see changes between us and I could kind of tell that she was leaning toward going. I don’t know all of the exact reasons for that.”

While the phlebotomist is still competing for Colton Underwood’s heart on the latest season of The Bachelor, the source tells Us that she and Chase have been in contact since filming ended.

“She called him and he saw her,” the insider divulges. “It’s just hard for him to talk to her.”

Chase added: “There is an open line of communication. We’re there for each other if we need to be, but things have changed quite a bit since she’s come back.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

