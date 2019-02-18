Colton Underwood Is Excited to Shed the ‘Virgin Bachelor’ Label

Colton Underwood won’t reveal if he’s still a virgin, but one thing’s for sure – when The Bachelor is over, he’ll be putting that title behind him.

“I think the virginity label is still going to be around, but it’s not going to be as prominent [after the show],” the former NFL pro, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think people are going to continue to get a better understanding of who I am. I think you know, it is overplayed absolutely, but there are gonna be different aspects that you’re going to see of my personality and who I am.”

During the Bachelor premiere, Underwood admitted he made “a conscious decision” to focus on football. “My personal life took a backseat. It’s not like I’m going to lose it on a one-night stand … it’s just very important to me.”

For more from the reality star, watch our exclusive interview above. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

