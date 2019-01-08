Did you know Colton Underwood is a virgin? If you didn’t — somehow — the message came through loud and clear during The Bachelor premiere.

“It was a conscious decision at first then I really started diving deep into my professional football career and my personal life took a backseat,” the NFL star, 26, explained in the Monday, January 7, episode. “It’s not like I’m going to lose it on a one-night stand … it’s just very important to me.”

Throughout the night, he met 30 women hoping for love — many who thought making a quip about said virginity was the way to win him over. So, did it work?

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

