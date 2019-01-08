Colton Underwood got his feet wet in his new reality TV role during the Monday, January 7, season 23 premiere of The Bachelor. The three-hour episode gave viewers their fill of virginity talk, excessive interruptions and the first batch of roses.

Who’s Who

The premiere kicked off as usual by introducing fans to the latest crop of 30 contestants. Standouts included Miss Alabama Hannah B., Demi, whose mother is in a federal prison for embezzlement, and Heather (occupation: “never been kissed”), who briefly met Colton at a charity event before filming began.

And then there’s the Bachelor himself. Colton, full of sports analogies, spent a little time reacquainting himself with the audience, sharing how childhood traumas that happen to everyone affected his life and declaring that he has “an idea of what [he wants] now.” While the leading man admitted he was ready to lose his virginity to Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette, there was no mention of his romance with his Bachelor in Paradise costar Tia Booth.

Hi There

Colton had a few meet cutes on his hands on the first night. Cassie gave the NFL stud a box full of butterflies, one of which he put away for safe keeping in his jacket pocket. Meanwhile, Catherine gifted Colton with her dog to take care of and get to know during the journey. (Chris Harrison agreed to dogsit since Colton was a little busy.)

Let’s Get Physical

As the night went on, Colton’s virginity was mentioned multiple times, including when Erika immediately confronted him about why he chose to be abstinent up until this point.

Colton also shared kisses with three women: Caelynn, Katie and Hannah G.

Excuse Me

Catherine once again made her presence known when she interrupted Colton’s conversations with other women on three separate occasions. Onyeka pulled Catherine aside to tell her how her repetitive intrusions upset her fellow contestants, and Onyeka felt she got through to Catherine. However, Catherine stole Colton once more after their chat.

An Unexpected First Impression

Colton surprised viewers by awarding the first impression rose to Hannah G. after he complimented her (and nearly everyone else’s) eyes.

He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not

Alex D., Devin, Erin, Adrianne “Jane,” Laura, Revian and Tahzjuan were sent packing during the rose ceremony.

Anything Can Happen

The remainder of the three-hour telecast took place at live viewing parties hosted by Bachelor alums including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon and JoJo Fletcher. The frequent check-ins featured two proposals by random partygoers, a tribute to Harrison (introduced by his mom) and an update on Bachelor Nation babies.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!