Shout—out to their ex! Tia Booth and Becca Kufrin both sent Colton Underwood support ahead of the season 23 premiere of The Bachelor.

“Hey @coltonunderwoodremember that time you wore a sleeveless sweatshirt at the beach and we realized we were 0% compatible and solely meant to be supportive friends?… Well here’s my support,” Tia, 27, wrote alongside a photo of herself and shirtless Colton, 26, “Now keep your damn shirt on and go find you a gal🌹.”

She added the hashtags, “#thiswasafterparadise #yeahitspossible #calmyourtits #thirsty #extra #allingoodfun.”

Colton replied in the comments section: “Hahaha! Thank you friend.”

The former NFL player and Tia first dated before he competed for Becca’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette. After Tia made multiple appearances during the season and revealed she still had feelings for Colton, Becca, 28, sent him packing. Tia and Colton continued their on-off relationship on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before calling it quits for good.

Becca, for her part, accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen during The Bachelorette finale. The Minnesota native shared a throwback photo of herself and Colton after he stepped out of the limo during the season 14 premiere.

“Colton, as you once told me ‘let’s get tonight poppin,’” Becca wrote. “So go get em tiger! Excited to meet your women and have you take us on your lurve journey (drink). It’s going to be one helluva ride, but hopefully worth every second. All my love and support to you because you deserve it 💖#thebachelor.”

The ABC star also thanked Becca for her support in the comments, writing, “Thank you friend — see ya soon!”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

