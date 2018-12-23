In the most dramatic Twitter exit ever, Bachelor Colton Underwood mysteriously deleted all of his tweets leading up to the season 23 premiere of the ABC reality show.

The normally active social media user cleared his Twitter account, leaving only one trace of himself in the form of a peace-sign emoji that he posted on Thursday, December 20.

✌🏼 — Colton Underwood (@colton) December 21, 2018

His Instagram, however, is still active with multiple photos and videos being posted following his Twitter exit. Though he didn’t mention why he left the social platform, many fans took to his replies on his last remaining post to share their thoughts.

“If he says anything to silence the haters they say he complains too much. I can’t anymore. Hope they give the guy a break,” one commenter wrote. “But then you are right this is unfortunately part of the new normal. If we think a person is too good he must be fake. I hope he is happy & stays happy!”

Another added: “He probably deleted all his tweets cause he wanted too. Maybe he’s taking a break.”

The 26-year-old NFL free agent, who was officially named the suitor for season 23 of The Bachelor on September 4, recently spoofed The 40-Year-Old Virgin in a poster for the competition series, referencing his highly publicized celibacy. The promo read: “What does he have to lose?”

Underwood first appeared on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette. He then moved on to Bachelor in Paradise — where he dated Tia Booth — before being named the next Bachelor.

The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC Monday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!