Colton Underwood Named Season 23 Bachelor

Colton Underwood is officially looking for love again! The former NFL pro was announced as the suitor for season 23 of The Bachelor on Good Morning America on Tuesday, September 4.

“I’m very excited,” he told GMA cohost Michael Strahan. “Third time’s the charm, that’s what they say. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Underwood, 26, first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and came in third place. He then appeared on Bachelor In Paradise, where he had a brief relationship with Tia Booth.

When asked about the possibility of becoming the next Bachelor in August, Underwood told Us Weekly exclusively, “I know that this show can work. I’ve seen it with Garrett [Yrigoyen] and Becca. I know what it did for me as a person and how it helped me grow into the man I am today.”

Underwood also opened up about his past while appearing on The Bachelorette, revealing that he is a virgin. He became emotional during the Men Tell All special in July, admitting that he feared people thought he was “less of a man” because of his virginity. However, since the reveal, his family and friends have been very accepting, he told Us.

“I think they’re starting to understand who I am. For the longest time, I really hid,” the Indianapolis native said. “I was ashamed of the man I was. I think right now they’re starting to see the real Colton for who he is, it’s been awesome. My family and friends have been super supportive through all this and it’s been great, just opening up about who I am.”

Season 23 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC in January 2019.

