Colton Underwood is getting real. The NFL free agent, 26, broke down during the Monday, July 30, episode of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, talking about his virginity. During the season, he opened up to Becca Kufrin, revealing that he had never slept with anyone because he had yet to find “the right heart.”

While in the hot seat on Men Tell All, he said that opening up about that on national television was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.” He also got choked up, saying he had been criticized in the past for being a virgin. “I feel like people think I’m less of a man because of that. And that’s the hardest thing for me to hear,” he said, choking back tears.

Following the episode, Underwood posted an Instagram photo revealing why he became so emotional. “Behind my smile are layers of insecurities, scars from my past & feelings that have been buried for years. It’s easy to show only the good/happy times on social media…I do that. I love shedding light on positive/impactful events in my life, but the truth is I have had struggles,” he wrote. “For years I hid my feelings, including depression & anxiety. You see a portion of my life and a select few scenes that help portray a picture of who I am. I’m here to tell you that I am not perfect and that it’s okay to not be okay sometimes. If I have to continue to take cheap shots about my virginity- which is only a small part of who I am- so that others like me can feel comfortable & relate—Bring it on!”

He continued: “While I didn’t plan on breaking down or speaking about my virginity on tonight’s episode, it is clearly something that I struggle talking about. When I heard the comments made by some of the other guys it triggered a response from me that was unexpected. While I respect their opinions, I’m not here to prove a point, say I’m better than anyone else or gain sympathy. It is what it is… my virginity shouldn’t have to be defended or used to describe me as a person.”

After being sent home from The Bachelorette, ABC announced that Underwood will try again at love on Bachelor In Paradise.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!