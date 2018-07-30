Becca Kufrin and her cast of rejected suitors rehashed the Tia drama, gold underwear and more during the Monday, July 30, of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All. Here are eight can’t-miss moments.

Becca Defends Tia

Becca spoke out again about the backlash Tia faced after admitting she had feelings for Colton. “I’m still friends with Tia, and we still talk all the time,” she explained. “I want Tia to find love and be happy. I want [Colton] to find love and be happy.” Becca reiterated that her decision to send Colton home was not influenced by Tia.

Colton ‘Can’t Fault’ Tia for Her Confession

Colton addressed the Tia situation, too, clearing up some of the fuzzier details and saying he “can’t fault” her for telling Becca how she felt about him. Colton assured viewers that he wasn’t thinking about Tia while dating Becca. He also clarified that he got cozy with Tia before Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor ever aired, and she knew he was set to appear on The Bachelorette and even encouraged it.

Chris Explains His Meltdown

Who could forget Chris going off the rails? “I lost control to be quite honest with you, and I couldn’t let go of that weakness,” he recalled. “A lot of insecurities came out.” He later offered up a mea culpa, in the form of the choir he brought with him on night one, to Becca and his castmates.

Jean Blanc Was Falling for Becca … or Was He?

Jean Blanc had to answer for telling Becca he was falling in love with her and quickly taking it back. “I felt like I was going a hundred miles an hour,” he said of the incident. “It was heat of the moment. I truly was falling for Becca.” Jean Blanc apologized to Becca and gave her a bottle of perfume as a peace offering.

Colton Gets Choked Up Talking About His Virginity

Early in the episode, Jean Blanc took a jab at Colton because of his virginity. The topic later came up when Colton was in the hot seat. “I feel like people think I’m less of a man because of [my virginity],” he admitted through tears, “and that’s the hardest thing for me to hear.” Colton also said he didn’t view Becca’s reaction to finding out he is a virgin as disrespectful.

Jordan Wears His Gold Underwear

Jordan shocked everyone when he revealed he still had his gold underwear … on his person. “They’re on me,” he said before unbuckling his belt and pulling a hint of the shiny fabric up for the audience to see.

Grocery Story Joe Freezes

When Chris Harrison pressed Joe for lengthier answers, the grocery store owner and fan-favorite explained why he didn’t feel comfortable sharing his secrets with the veteran host: “I don’t know you too well. You seem like a great guy.”

Jason Gives a Shout-Out to the LGBTQ+ Community

Jason looked back on his hometown date, where fans fell in love with his brother and brother-in-law’s romance. “Love is love is love,” he told the crowd. “And it doesn’t matter to me if you are gay, straight, lesbian, bisexual, transgender.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

