Chris Randone is looking back at his journey on The Bachelorette … with regrets. The sales trainer, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 3, to open up about his time on the show, the day after the episode that he was sent home aired. During the Monday, July 2, episode, a very confident Chris approached Becca Kufrin after causing a great deal of drama in the house, Not only did he get into a screaming match with Lincoln, he also told Becca that Lincoln had body-shamed him. He continued to slam Lincoln during a group date in front of hundreds of Virginia-natives.

Becca was so put off by the group date and conversation with Chris afterward, that she actually had to take a moment to herself, taking away time for her to spend with the other men. The following day, Chris knew he had to do something, so he showed up at her room to tell her he could see a future with her. To his surprise, she let him know it just wasn’t going to work out and he angrily left.

“Many times we’re quick to find excuses or avoid taking ownership for our actions. My time on the Bachelorette brought up cringeworthy situations. Now that my journey has concluded and going through the thousands of hate mail, death threats, and negative comments made about my mother. I finally found it within myself to post a response,” Chris captioned an Instagram photo of himself. “I’m not mad or upset with any hatred that’s been thrown at me because it’s been a nightmare for me to watch this journey as well. I finally watched the episodes from the eye of a viewer and I understand why all these negative things were said. Just like you, I could barely watch the latest episodes in full without cringing and I’m truly sorry you had to endure that pain alongside with me.”

He continued to say he takes “full responsibility” for everything that happened and that he “spiraled down” during the season.

“Knowing how strong minded I am and to see how weak I was really disappointed me. Yes, I was on a reality TV show and the dynamic is completely different than the real world but no matter what, you still have control. I lost control and it’s something I own up to and send sincerest apologies to my family, friends, and viewers,” he added. “Seeing this unfold over the past few weeks helped me understand many flaws and imperfections I have that needed to come to surface in order for me to become a better version of myself. Many times in life we’re judged or looked at based on how we respond/react to certain situations and in this case, I dropped the ball, heavily. I lacked emotional intelligence which led to my disrupting behavior that was uncalled for. I was insecure which was unattractive. Thinking I was entitled was not only embarrassing but a disgusting mindset. Now that this journey has come to an end, I can only move forward and learn from my mistakes. I can now say goodbye to this journey knowing there’s a positive in all of this and it’s knowing I can become a better version of myself, which is something I’m extremely grateful for.”

He ended his post with a special message to Becca: “I’m extremely sorry. I know you’re not the greatest fan of me at the moment but you’re an incredible person and I’m happy to know you found someone that’s amazing.” He then added the hashtag “own it.”

Chris will appear on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, premiering on ABC Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

