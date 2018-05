It’s that time of year! Becca Kufrin’s journey to finding “the one” will begin on Monday, May 28, and ABC just released a first look at all the men – and their professions – who will be vying for her heart during season 14. Scroll through our gallery to meet all the suitors, from a colognoisseur to an NFL star, that Becca will date this season on The Bachelorette.