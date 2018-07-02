Chris went off the rails, getting into it with Lincoln and affecting the other suitors’ time with Becca Kufrin during the Monday, July 2, episode of The Bachelorette.

Men Will Be Boys

Chris went into the group date determined to redeem himself, but he and Lincoln had already exchanged barbs before the outing ever began. The two got into an immature argument about who would prevail on a two-on-one. Then, Chris threatened Lincoln and accused Lincoln of body-shaming him.

Chris set out to ignore Lincoln during the group date, but then threw Lincoln under the bus the first chance he got as the men debated each other at the Virginia capitol. Chris accused Lincoln of being nasty, aggressive and offensive and said Becca would be disgusted if she saw the man he was when she wasn’t around.

Lincoln told Becca at the afterparty that he felt threatened by Chris and claimed Connor did too. Chris — who was adamant he’d done nothing wrong and was mad he kept having to defend himself — denied being emotionally abusive or physically threatening, but Becca was frustrated by the entire situation and had to take some time to herself before she could talk to any of the other men.

Later in the week, a confident Chris went to Becca’s hotel room ready to reboot their relationship. Becca was disturbed by Chris’ behavior and the things she had heard about him, so she decided to send him home before the rose ceremony. Becca believed Chris was a “very angry person” and explained that he wasn’t the kind of guy with whom she wanted to spend her life. He proved just how angry he was by storming out and barely saying goodbye.

Two of a Kind

Becca opened up to Jason about her father’s death during their one-on-one date after he told her about his grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s. Becca’s dad got sick when she was 14, and although the doctors told her family he only had six months to live, he didn’t pass away until she was 19, and Becca was able to help her mother take care of him in his final days. Becca remembered watching her father take his last breath, and she felt like Jason could relate to how this experience made her appreciate her relationships and life itself.

Becca gave Jason a rose as she noted how much her feelings for him grew during their date and remarked that she could she herself spending forever with him.

Leo – V – E

Becca struggled to move past the events of the group date during her one-on-one date with Leo, but once she opened up to him about how she was feeling, the pair had a good time together. Leo told Becca how he never felt good enough because he thought he let his dad down, but she reassured him and gave him a rose.

Say Your Goodbyes

After Becca canceled the cocktail party, Lincoln and Connor did not receive roses during the rose ceremony.

