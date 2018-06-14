The Bachelorette’s production company is speaking out following the news that Lincoln Adim, a contestant on Becca Kufrin’s season, was convicted of assault and battery following an incident that occurred two years before filming for season 14 the show.

“No one on The Bachelorette production had any knowledge about the incident or charges when Lincoln Adim was cast, and he himself denied ever having engaged in or having been charged with any sexual misconduct,” Warner Bros. told Us Weekly in a statement. “We employ a well-respected and highly experienced third party who has done thousands of background checks consistent with industry standards to do a nationwide background check in this case.”

The statement continued: “The report we received did not reference any incident or charge relating to the recent conviction – or any other charges relating to sexual misconduct. We are currently investigating why the report did not contain this information, which we will share when we have it.”

On Wednesday, June 13, Jake Wark, press secretary for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Us that on May 21, Adim was found guilty of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting a female on a cruise ship in May 2016.

“He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period,” Wark told Us. The Bachelorette premiered on May 28, just seven days later. If Admin, 26, follows the terms of the sentencing, he will not have to serve time, “but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender,” Wark noted.

The account sales executive, who is still competing on The Bachelorette, was ordered “to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years,” according to Wark.

Kufrin, 28, has not yet commented on the situation. Reality Steve was the first to break the news.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!