Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette contestant, Lincoln Adim, was convicted of assaulting a woman in May, days before the season premiered.

“Mr. Adim was found guilty on May 21 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016,” Jake Wark, press secretary for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 13. “He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period.”

The Nigerian native, 26, who has yet to be eliminated from the ABC dating show, was ordered by a judge “to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years.”

If Adim acts in accordance with the judge’s sentence terms, “he will not have to serve out his term,” added Wark. “But if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars. By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender.”

Kufrin, 28, has yet to address the situation. However, the account sales executive is not this season’s only contestant to make headlines for inappropriate behavior.

Last month, frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen came under fire for allegedly liking offensive photos on social media that mocked the transgender community, immigrants, minority groups and the Parkland shooting survivors. Yrigoyen issued an apology on May 31, taking “full responsibility” for his actions.

Kufrin also weighed in on the controversy, telling Entertainment Tonight that she wants “viewers to be open to everyone” and “stay open-minded.”

