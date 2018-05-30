Becca Kurfin gave Garrett Yrigoyen her first impression rose during the season premiere of The Bachelorette, but has her opinion changed after alleged screenshots of him liking offensive Instagram posts surfaced?

“I want viewers to be open to everyone, and I want them to go through this season with me and watch my love story unfold with all of these men … because that’s how I went into this journey,” Becca told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 30, when asked about the controversy. “I did things in the past that I’m sure wasn’t the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone.”

“I can’t fault on anyone for what they believe and who’s to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap,” the 28-year-old reality star continued. “I can’t speak to that because that’s just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that’s what’s so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions.”

Bachelor alum Ashely Spivey first shared the screenshots on May 24 of Garrett’s alleged Instagram account, which has since been deleted, “liking” memes that mocked Parkland shooting survivors, the transgender community, immigrants and other minority groups. After Garrett won over Becca — and the audience — during the Monday, May 28, premiere, the screenshots went viral.

Becca did not say whether or not she has changed her opinion about the contestant, but she did tell ET she would “have a discussion” and “get to the bottom” of the allegations with any men she had a relationship with.

“I liked that Garrett could be lighthearted and laugh about the future about being a dad and having the minivan,” she admitted to the outlet. “What I really liked was the fly fishing. It reminded me so much of home and it reminded me of my dad and I wanted to give [the first impression rose] to someone who really stuck out that night.”

Time will tell if Becca’s relationship with Garrett works out or not, but host Chris Harrison confirmed on May 22 that the season 14 lead was indeed engaged.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

