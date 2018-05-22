Good riddance, Arie Luyendyk Jr.! The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin is officially engaged.

Chris Harrison confirmed Kufrin’s engagement news on Tuesday, May 22, less than a week before season 14 of the reality series is set to start airing.

“I can tell you today that Becca is indeed happily engaged! I can’t tell you who it is but here’s a hint… It’s a human man,” Harrison wrote alongside a photo of one of her suitors dressed in a chicken suit during the premiere episode.

Kufrin rose to fame on season 22 of The Bachelor after Luyendyk Jr. proposed to her in the finale, but later changed his mind and decided he wanted to be with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. After the race car driver popped the question to Burnham during the live After the Final Rose special, which aired in March, it was announced that Kufrin would be the next Bachelorette.

The reality TV personality opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on May 17 about staying true to herself while filming the spinoff series.

“I still want to try to get back to my life as normal as possible and eventually start a family, have children and have a career, have my partner have his own career, everything. I don’t want this to change me too much. I still want to be the same old Becca that I was at the beginning,” Kufrin told Us at the Bachelor slot machine unveiling in Las Vegas. “I want to have my career, but I also want to take time to travel and explore the world and take part in these great opportunities. I feel really lucky to have been given this chance. Yes, it’s abnormal. It’s crazy. It took me away from normal life, but it’s also exciting. I want to have a nice balance of both.”

Kufrin also spoke to Us about getting over Luyendyk Jr., who is still engaged to Burnham.

“I watched all of last season back. I think that being in a relationship, there is a lot that you miss. When [Arie] is going on dates with other women, it helps to see his journey with all the other girls,” she admitted. “Being on this side now, I can empathize a bit more. I can see what it is to try to sift through each person and each relationship to find the best one. At the end of the day, he had to follow his heart. I wanted to do the same thing for me.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!