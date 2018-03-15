They just couldn’t stay away! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have broken their vow to stay off social media and take time for themselves after getting engaged on the March 5 After the Final Rose special.

Luyendyk, 36, shocked Bachelor Nation when he proposed to runner-up Burnham, 26, after ending his engagement to winner Becca Kufrin in a 40-minute, highly emotional and unedited clip shown to viewers the day before.

Although the race car driver and the tech saleswoman told host Chris Harrison their plans to step out of the spotlight, they can’t help but share sweet moments from their European getaway post-Bachelor.

Scroll down to see all the photos that the former lead and the Virginia Beach native have shared since swearing off social media!