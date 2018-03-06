The finale of The Bachelor was nothing short of shocking, ending with Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposing to Becca Kufrin, only to break up with her a few weeks later. While many understood that Arie changed his mind, fans of the show and Bachelor Nation alike were not happy that the breakup was shown on TV.

Becca was blindsided by the cameras and Arie when he showed up to what she thought was a weekend away together to break things off. ABC aired the emotional, unedited clip, which spanned nearly 40 minutes.

Us Weekly asked members of Bachelor Nation for their opinion on the controversial scene!