Maybe she should have seen it coming! Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with Becca Kufrin after he proposed to her on the Monday, March 5, finale of The Bachelor. While she will face her ex during the live After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, March 6, she spoke out on Twitter beforehand.

“Deep down, I knew,” she wrote, tweeting a cast photo from night one on The Bachelor. She then zoomed in on her face in the back row, where she wasn’t exactly smiling.

After Monday’s finale, Chris Harrison brought Becca on to the stage for a brief interview, during which she revealed that the finale was “brutal” to watch. “When it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out and so much was going through my mind, but I couldn’t take it all in or focus on what I wanted to say,” she told Harrison. “So to watch that back now … of course, I had feelings for him and I loved him, so it’s a hard heartbreak.”

When Arie arrived in L.A. to see Becca about six weeks after the proposal, she was under the impression they were there for a “couple’s weekend.” Then he blindsided her by telling her he wanted to see if he still had a chance with his runner-up Lauren Burnham.

“I was sad. I stayed in L.A. for a few days and cried for probably four days straight and grieved the loss of that relationship and the future that I thought we were going to have,” Becca continued. “I am angry at times. I feel betrayed a lot of the time just because I feel like I was lied to for so long.”

The pair will come face to face for the first time since their split on After the Final Rose on ABC Tuesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

