Who got Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose during the Monday, March 5, finale of The Bachelor? Keep reading to find out who he proposed to and who left broken hearted. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Arie is engaged to Becca K.! The Bachelor proposed to the 29-year-old publicist in Peru, and she happily said yes. The former racecar driver, 36, presented Becca with a sparkling Neil Lane engagement ring, which paired nicely with the stunning black gown she was wearing during the proposal. (Find out what happened after their proposal here.)

“I choose you today, and I choose you every day from here on out. I love you so much,” Arie told Becca before asking her to marry him. She replied with an enthusiastic, “Of course!”

“Oh my god, it’s so pretty,” she said of the ring, and then the two embraced, sharing a passionate kiss.

Becca met Arie’s family before their final date in Peru, and while they preferred her to Lauren, they also trolled her … a lot. Becca didn’t enjoy answering a million questions about Lauren, who she felt is so different from her “it’s like trying to compare an apple to a starfish.” The incessant mentions of Lauren left Becca in tears.

Arie thought he’d made up his mind about who to choose but became conflicted again during his last date with Becca.

One More Heartbreak

Sadly, Lauren B. left Peru single and heartbroken. Arie said goodbye to the tech salesperson, 25, from Virginia before popping the question to Becca. Lauren didn’t have much to say, other than she felt “betrayed” and “extremely confused.”

“I wanted it so bad for us, but there was something that was holding me back and I can’t go through with it … I gave it everything I had to see if it could work. I did fall in love with you,” Arie explained to her.

“I didn’t know fully until this morning. I was in love with her, I was in love with you,” he said, before telling Lauren once more that he loved her.

Lauren also met Arie’s family and had a breathtaking final date with him in Peru. Arie’s parents and siblings liked Lauren but felt that Becca would be a better fit for him. The pair spent a passionate day at Machu Picchu (which Lauren said she recognized from her history books), running off to make out without cameras. Arie said he fell more in love with Lauren every time they hung out and even confessed that he was ready to propose to Lauren after their date.

The bachelor told Lauren that he loved her during their fantasy suite date, though he said the same thing to Becca. He continued to drop the L-bomb on her until the moment he ended their relationship, which probably made Arie breaking up with her all the more blindsiding. On her car ride home, she told cameras that she thought Arie had made a huge mistake.

The Bachelor finale continues on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

