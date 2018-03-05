Well, the season 22 of the Bachelor has been quite the journey for Arie Luyendyk Jr. who started out dating 29 women on national television. He whittled his choice down to two women (Becca Kufrin and Lauren Turnham) and proposed to one of the ladies — and as we reported, later broke it off with them after a few weeks. And now, we have the details on the engagement ring he gave his now ex-fiance.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Teases the Next Bachelorette Will Be from His Season

According to a show insider, Arie popped the question and gave one of the finalist a nearly 4-carat platinum-set diamond ring worth $80,000. More details: it’s a halo ring with diamonds surrounding the stunning center stone.

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Expects ‘Criticism’ After Controversial Ending But Has ‘No Regrets’

As we previously reported, the 36-year-old proposed to one of the women on the season 22 finale, only to break off the engagement within a few weeks.

Luyendyk had a change of heart, according to a show insider who explained to Us that he began to think he’d picked the safer option.

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Called Off Engagement With the Show’s Winner to Date His Runner-Up

Once he had broken it off with his original finance, the Bachelor immediately flew off to the runner-up’s hometown to beg her to take him back. Will it last? Only time will tell. But in the meantime, check out the other engagement rings that this bauble now joins in The Bachelor Hall of Fame.

Tune in for the Bachelor finale on Monday, March 5 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET to catch a sight of the sparkler yourself.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!