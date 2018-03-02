Who Will Be the Next Bachelorette

If there’s a stand-out woman from The Bachelor, ABC has a tradition of naming her the next Bachelorette. While it’s not always the case — ie., Arie Luyendyk Jr. appeared on Emily Maynard’s season in 2012 and didn’t become the Bachelor until six years later — it seems like it will be happening this year.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that that potential leads include Kendall Long, who went home after overnight dates, fourth-place finisher Tia Booth, and either Becca Kufrin, 27, and Lauren Burnham, 25 — whoever Luyendyk, 36, isn’t with today. As we previously broke, the race car driver proposes during the finale … but ends the relationship two months later and goes back to his runner-up.

Now, the winner of the season is in talks to become the next Bachelorette, and she’d definitely “be there for the right reasons,” our source notes.

When asked if he thought someone from his season would be a frontrunner, Luyendyk played coy. “Yes, but I’ll have to hold that opinion for a later date, just because we’re not there yet,” he told Us, adding that it has to do with what happens after the finale.

Viewers will see exactly how the season plays out, as both final women and Luyendyk sat down with Chris Harrison, a production source confirmed. “ABC isn’t worried this will hurt the franchise. They’re excited to have a dramatic ending,” the insider said.

Luyendyk also commented to Us about the criticism he knows he’ll receive following the controversial ending, noting that ultimately, he’s happy and that’s all that matters. “The finale is going to be very interesting for fans to watch and my journey to get there, but I am very happy and it’s been an experience that I will remember forever,” he told Us. “I really have no regrets doing it. All I can really say is that I’m very happy and it’s going to be fun for me to watch that back.”

The Bachelorette will be announced during the After the Final Rose special on ABC Tuesday, March 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Jamie Blynn, Carly Sloane and Emily Marcus.

