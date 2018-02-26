We just witnessed the most savage Bachelor episode in modern history, and we’ll never be the same. Not only did Arie Luyendyk Jr. tell two women he loved them, but one contestant’s ex showed up to confront Arie and propose to his lost love. Here’s what you missed.

Third Wheel

After a perfect fantasy suite date with Becca, Arie received an unwanted visitor: Becca’s ex, Ross (because of course his name is Ross). Arie’s first reaction was, “Why is hotel management here?” and that small moment made this entire season worth it. Ross said that he and Becca were soulmates and he traveled all the way to Peru to propose.

Arie was sipping-tea mad, but Becca was even more upset when Ross showed up on her doorstep. She claimed that she knew he was going to do this. “This is just so you,” she said. Becca quickly shot Ross down, and he stormed off fiancée-less.

Arie worried that Becca might still have feelings for Ross, and the couple seemed to be in a shaky but OK place when all said and done.

The Ben Higgins Conundrum

Arie’s date with Lauren started off rocky. She put her walls back up because, according to her, the stronger her feelings were, the stronger her fears were. Lauren, clearly unfamiliar with the Bachelor process, told Arie, “I need to feel like I’m the only girl that you see.” Arie reassured her and went so far as to tell her he loved her. And he didn’t just say it once. The pair exchanged “I love yous” throughout the night and into the next morning.

Becca and Arie were confident in their relationship heading into their pre-Ross date. Arie called his relationship with Becca “the safest, most comfortable relationship that I have here.” Before they went to the fantasy suite — or should we say fantasy tent — together, Becca told Arie she loved him, and he said it back. Again, multiple times! Arie confessed to the cameras that he was ready to end the show at this point and propose to Becca.

Not Quite There

Kendall had a fun date with Arie, but she still didn’t know if she was ready for marriage. She also wanted to make sure Arie wasn’t dating her just because she liked taxidermy. (We’re sure that thought never crossed his mind, but OK.)

Though Arie told Kendall he was falling in love with her during their date, he pulled her aside before the rose ceremony to say that he didn’t think their relationship could get to the same point his other relationships were at. So he let Kendall go and gave roses to Becca and Lauren.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

