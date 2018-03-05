It really was the most dramatic Bachelor finale of all time. After the proposal on the Monday, March 5, finale of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin should have been happier than ever. While she was – they’d even been talking about possibly moving to Arizona where she was from – he had a change of heart. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, he then decided to call off his engagement after realizing he wanted to try to get Lauren Burnham back.

“I go to bed and I think about Lauren, I wake up and think about Lauren,” the race car driver said during an interview segment. With that, he met with Chris Harrison and revealed he had changed his mind — meanwhile, Becca thought everything was great and was excited to meet up with her fiancé in LA for a “happy couple weekend.” Little did she know, he was coming over to end things.

In the first-ever, fully unedited clip, Arie broke up with Becca, completely blindsiding her.

“The reality of it is that being with you, although it’s been everything that I wanted, I still think about her. And I think you sense that,” he told Becca. “I think for me, the more I hung out with you, the more I felt like I was losing the possibility of maybe reconciling things with Lauren.”

When he told her he wanted to see if there was a “possibility” of being with Lauren, she was shocked. “Are you f–king kidding me?” she asked him.

“We left Peru and I didn’t want to be as honest with you as I could have been about how conflicted I was,” he told her. “I thought that heartbreak would go away and it just never went away. And I don’t think it’s fair to be half in with you.”

Becca then questioned everything Arie had said to her, understandably getting angry before telling him he never should have proposed. She then told him she wasn’t going to hug him goodbye and asked him to leave — repeatedly. Eventually, he convinced her to talk and through tears, she told him that she really did love him and hoped he found happiness. Ultimately though, she just wanted him to leave.

“I can’t even look at you. Just leave,” she said. Eventually, he did.

Cutting to the live show, Becca briefly sat down with Chris Harrison, telling him that that was “brutal” to watch back. “When it all happened, I feel like I kind of blacked out,” she said, adding she hasn’t heard from him since that day. “I cried for probably four days straight I am angry at times. I grieved the loss of that relationship and the future that I thought we were gonna have. I am angry at times. I feel betrayed a lot of the time just because I feel like I was lied to for so long.”

Becca will face Arie for the first time – she has “a ton of questions” – on the live After the Final Rose special on ABC Tuesday, March 6, at 8 pm. ET.

