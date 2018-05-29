Look away, Becca Kufrin. Garrett Yrigoyen, the man who received the first impression rose and the first kiss on the Monday, May 28, premiere of the The Bachelorette, may not be the stand-up gentleman he appeared to be in Becca’s eyes. The Minnesota native fell for him almost immediately during the premiere, but the 29-year-old is now under fire for his past social media use.

Using a now-deleted Instagram account, Garrett liked multiple extremely offensive posts, as screenshotted by Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey and posted on Twitter. One photo he liked was a meme posted by conservative clothing line Merica Supply Co., suggesting that a thin woman wearing a “Make America Great Again” bathing suit was better than a curvier woman in all black.

He also liked a meme of two boys shooting guns with the caption “What boys did in my day,” next to a photo of boys wearing makeup with the caption. “What boys are doing today.”

Other posts included ones mocking immigration, a student activist who survived the Parkland shooting and the transgender community.

Meanwhile, Kufrin has been very vocal about her support of the left-wing. In November 2016, she shared a photo of herself as a kid holding a newspaper that read, “Clinton wins big.” She captioned the Instagram photo with, “In all honestly, I’m hiding behind sarcasm because I don’t know how to deal with things.” She also took place in the women’s march in January 2017, holding a sign that read, “Keep your politics away from my lady bits.”

This isn’t the first time the social media past of a contestant has come up. When Lee Garrett appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, he was slammed for tweets that resurfaced. “What’s the difference between the NAACP and the KKK? One has a sense of shame to cover their racist a—faces,” one read. He went on to defend them during the Men Tell All special, explaining that he has learned a lot by the experience.

