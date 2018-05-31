Showing remorse. Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen issued an apology after coming under fire for allegedly liking incentive photos on Instagram.

“To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on the Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame,” the reality star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 31. “I did not know what to expect once the show aired. I am sorry to those who I offended and I also take full responsibly for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive. garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and eb a better version of myself.”

“I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life,” he continued. “I never realized the power behind a mindless tap on Instagram and how it bears so much weight on people’s lives. I did not mean any harm by any of it. My Instagram ‘likes’ were not a true reflection of me and my morals.”

He added: “I am not the negative labels people are associating me with. For those who do know me, I am a sincere, genuine, loving, light-hearted, open-minded and non-judgemental individual. I like to make new friends with anyone I meet and ant everyone to find their happiness … Let my mistakes be a lesson for those who mindlessly double tap images, memes and videos on any social media content that could be many things including hurtful, degrading, and dehumanizing.”

Yrigoyen, who won Kuprin’s first impression rose on the Monday, May 28, premiere, made headlines on May 24 after Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey shared screenshots of his former Instagram “liking” memes that mocked the transgender community, immigrants, other minority groups, in addition to the Parkland shooting survivors.

Kufrin, 28, responded to the scandal while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 30. “I want viewers to be open to everyone, and I want them to go through this season with me and watch my love story unfold with all of these men,” she said. “I did things in the past that I’m sure wasn’t the best thing, but I just want people to stay open-minded to everyone.”

