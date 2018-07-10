Colton Underwood is getting real. The NFL player, 26, opened up to Becca Kufrin during the Monday, July 9, episode of The Bachelorette, revealing that he is a virgin. The pair have had a connection from early on, but before the conversation, he admitted to the cameras he was extremely nervous and worried this would be a “deal breaker” for her.

After Colton made his confession, Becca, 28, responded with “Really?” then took a moment to gather her thoughts, walking away from their dinner table and going outside to think about his reveal. At least that’s how it looked. She tweeted during the episode that that actually wasn’t what she was doing, but had to leave the table to go to the bathroom.

Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…I definitely did not take it that way. https://t.co/UJrMUQRmU5 — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) July 10, 2018

Colton retweeted her message, adding, “Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…I definitely did not take it that way.” Becca later returned to give him a rose.

Following the episode, the athlete also shared his thoughts on the situation in an Instagram post. Sharing a photo of himself, he revealed that he always turns to comedy when it comes to serious topics.

“On tonight’s episode I talk about something I typically avoid talking about at all costs, but it was appropriate for me to bring up. It’s something that I don’t talk about very often and something that only a handful of people know,” he wrote. “I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me. Anyone who feels like they are hiding their truth out of embarrassment or fear of being judged… I HAVE BEEN THERE. You are not alone, I have covered up my truth with lies and tried to ‘fit in’ – while I thought fitting in was what I wanted, I’ve recently learned that being different is what I need.”

He continued: “We all have something that we hold close to us and something that makes us unique in our own ways. I ask for respect from everyone I meet moving forward and I’m here to call on everyone that needs that extra motivation to be ‘different’ – HERE IT IS. Be who you are. I love you all.”

Colton’s former flame, Tia Booth, also took to Twitter to weigh in on the news by shutting down a troll who asked her if he “is really a virgin, or no?” Tia quipped back, “He said he was, didn’t he?”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!