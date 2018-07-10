Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay will be blogging exclusively with Us Weekly each week about her opinion on Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette. Check back every Tuesday for her recap!

So we were down to the final six, and although Becca believed she had rid herself of the drama, she was in for a whole new level of emotion. When you get down to this point, the fun is over and emotions are heightened. This emotion was evident as Becca walked in to tell the guys that there would be three one-on-one dates and one group date. Their faces dropped even further as she revealed the dates started right then and Colton got the first one-on-one.

Colton Spills All

The guys felt like Colton was a little young and inexperienced (in more than one way) for Becca and that she may have some lingering questions. Y’all know how I feel about Colton. I feel like I just saw Tia and Becca walk out the door together for a one-on-one. Becca and Colton went on a Catamaran to experience the Bahamian culture. They ran into an interesting man floating in the middle of the ocean who was there to teach them how to find conch. After explaining the history of conch and sexual nature of it, Becca stated that she needs some conch in her life but we know Colton is not the one to give it to her.

Can I just ask a question? Colton said only a handful of people know that he is a virgin. Is that handful that he is referring to in reference to the guys in the house? They all know about his virginity, yet he said that his dad doesn’t know. Colton decided to move from a handful to all of America as he proclaimed his virginity to Becca. He wears his virginity like a badge of honor or a scarlet letter, depending upon how you look at it. With all that being said, kudos to Colton for not being the stereotypical athlete. That bit of information is refreshing. As surprising as it was that he is/was a virgin, I did not think it called for the dramatics of walking away from the table coupled with some moments of contemplation by Becca. He’s a virgin, you can deal with it or not. After deep, deep thought over the matter, Becca decided to deal with it and give Colton the rose.

Meanwhile, Blake was at the house going through it about getting a one-on-one this week. See, this is the gift and the curse of getting the first one-on-one date. It was all good just six weeks ago for Blake. He was on a high from being called first but then feels forgotten as he watches other men take his girl out on dates. It’s a rough spot to be in, so I understand Blake’s frustration. Then again, you also signed up for this.

Garrett, Plus an Interruption

Becca takes Garrett on the next one-on-one date! They take a seaplane over the Bahamas and land on a private beach. The two really seem to be having a great time on the surface but the depth seems to be lacking. The only thing deep about their date was the ocean lying out in front of them. But as the day turned to night, Garrett dug deep and opened up with Becca and she got the answers she needed from him. Personally, I think she got more of those answers in the middle of the ocean. Either way it goes, she got what she needed and he got a rose.

Then we got interrupted in the worse way possible — to remind us that President Trump has pretty much altered the judicial system for the next generation. Hold on as tight as you can to the current Supreme Court decisions are our current laws because who knows how long we will have them in the future.

Blake Needed This

Blake got the final one-on-one date and thank goodness! Did you see Blake in his interviews? I mean did you really look into his eyes? We lost him. He was not with us anymore. That date card resuscitated him. So Blake got a very fun date on the beach with the Becca, the Baha Men, and some random beach goers.

We again interrupted this regularly scheduled program, in the second worse way possible, for Blake’s dance moves.

Now this pains me to write because we all know how much I really like Blake for Becca. But if that had been me, I would have danced right into the arms of a Baha man. Ya’ll remember my date dancing with Jack Stone? Enough said. Despite that, I have a soft spot for Blake so I loved how much fun he was having on the dance floor. He needed that! Prior to the date he was wound so tight, but once he broke loose on the dance floor he loosened all the way up. Blake won the award for the line of the night. It resonated so much with me I grabbed my heart and my engagement ring. Blake said, “Falling in love is fun but staying in love is even more fun.” I screamed at the television, “Marry this man Becca.” The, after I heard her thoughts at the end of the date, I knew my girl heard me. And those other men tried to doubt Blake getting a rose that night … fools!

Leo’s Left Stranded

My first thought as the men arrived for the group date was, “Will, is this really what you want Becca’s lasting memory of you to be?” I preferred the embroidered Wills sweatshirt to this bed of flowers muscle tee. I am glad the guys had a light-hearted group date because these three-on-one dates are really hard. Each guy got a moment with Becca but Jason’s moment stood out the most. His conversation was heartfelt, mature and very real. I really want to see her spend more time with Jason because I feel like there is a lot of potential in their relationship.

She sent Leo home first but it happened so quickly. I was not sure if he even knew he was sent home. But never mind, he got the hint as they left him and his hair on that beach. I feel like the opening credits of Bachelor in Paradise will show Leo right there ready to go on that island.

I am going to end this article like my DVR ended the episode on me … abruptly. Via Twitter, I learned that Wills went home and Jason got the final rose. Next week, four hometowns, three roses and plenty of family drama. Can’t wait!

