Becca Kufrin admitted during the Monday, July 9, episode of The Bachelorette that she sympathized with ex-fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr. Plus, one man shocked Becca by revealing that he is a virgin.

Husband Material

Blake freaked out as he waited to get a one-on-one, but once he did receive the date card, his doubts calmed slightly. Becca was open with him about caring for more than one man at this point and shared that she related to Arie’s plight. “In a way, like, I do sympathize with Arie because I couldn’t understand how you could feel so strongly for multiple people,” she explained. “And I see just how difficult it probably was for him at the end.” Blake was hurt that Becca was feeling this way about other men, though.

After telling Becca about the affair that led to his parents’ divorce (his mother left his father for Blake’s high school basketball coach), he admitted that he was in love with the Bachelorette. Becca gushed to the cameras that she was in love with Blake too and she could 100 percent see him as her husband. “My heart just recognizes his,” Becca confessed after giving Blake a rose.

The 26-Year-Old Virgin

Colton revealed to Becca that he is a virgin during their one-on-one date. When Becca heard the news, her surprise was evident as she replied, “Really?” The Bachelorette even walked out on the pair’s dinner to digest the shock. (She later tweeted that she was just going to the bathroom.) Colton was nervous that this would be a dealbreaker for Becca, but she assured him she would never judge or think any less of him for his decision, although she was privately concerned that Colton hadn’t experienced very much life yet.

Colton told Becca he was not waiting for marriage, just “the right heart” – an interesting statement as his last girlfriend was gymnast Aly Raisman. Becca appreciated that Colton took sex so seriously, and she gave him a rose. Colton saw the bloom as a sign that Becca accepted him for who he is.

Swimming in the Dark

Garrett and Becca exchanged googly-eyes at each other throughout their one-on-one. Becca was slightly worried about just how happy go lucky Garrett always is and wanted to see more depth in their relationship, but she felt positive about their connection.

Garrett later opened up about his ex-wife and how he changed himself to make their marriage work. Becca believed she and Garrett had similar pasts with their exes. She was thrilled when he told her he was beginning to fall in love with her, so she was confident giving him a rose. The couple stripped off their fancy duds and shared a sexy night swim before the date came to a close.

Love Is Not All You Need

Becca only had one rose to hand out on her group date with Leo, Wills and Jason. She sent Leo home early during the date because she didn’t feel like they were at a place where she could meet his family.

While Jason held back, which troubled Becca, Wills told the Bachelorette he was falling more and more in love with her. However, Becca didn’t think she was on the same page as Wills, so she gave Jason the rose instead. Wills was so heartbroken he exited the car on his way home to cry.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!