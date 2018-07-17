Becca Kufrin defended friend Tia Booth after the Arkansas native revealed she still has feelings for Becca’s Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood.

Tia, who briefly dated Colton before he went on the show, previously told Becca that she was completely over him. However, after Colton’s hometown date on the Monday, July 16, episode, Tia admitted that she has been “sick to [her] stomach” watching Colton compete for Becca’s affections.

The bearer of red roses took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 17, one day after the emotional episode aired to stand by Tia, who has faced a wave of backlash following her controversial confession.

“To those who have been bashing Tia, please take a moment to reflect on how it would feel if someone said such hurtful things to you or a friend of yours,” Becca wrote in support of her former costar on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of The Bachelor. “Tia and I went on a TV show for the chance at love that would be portrayed to the world but that doesn’t mean we signed up for others to make such harsh judgements based upon what is shown in only two hours and to spew hatred without actually getting to know us for who we are.”

The publicist also complemented Tia’s character and revealed where their relationship stands following the intense revelation. “Tia is a kind, strong, upfront, funny, spunky and caring woman. She has a huge heart and if anyone sat down with her for three minutes they would realize that,” she explained. “Yes, we are still friends and my friendships are one of the things I hold most dear. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but that shouldn’t allow for people to vocalize such hatred when it’s not warranted. If I can let it go and move on from one conversation then I sure hope everyone else can too.”

Although Tia has remained silent following the episode, she took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to explain why. “Just so ya’ll can see why I shut off my comments and story replies. Laughable at this point,” she wrote alongside a message she received from a troll tell her the will “die alone” after ruining a “wonderful” romance. “I know i shouldn’t read it, but DAMN what is wrong with people?”

Becca eliminated Colton after his hometown date following much contemplation. “I feel like a terrible person. I hate doing this to you,” she told him while fighting back tears. Becca did not tell the Legacy Foundation creator about her conversation with Tia.

ABC revealed later on Tuesday that Colton and Tia will reunite on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, which preemies on ABC Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

