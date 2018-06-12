Exes reunite! During the Monday, June 11, episode of The Bachelorette, Tia Booth, a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, came face-to-face with her ex-fling Colton Underwood, who is currently on Becca Kufrin’s season. Booth revealed to Kufrin during the episode that she and Underwood had kissed and been casually talking before The Bachelor, but it never went further than that.

But was she hoping for more? “Tia was surprised to find out Colton was going on Becca’s season. The last time they spoke was right before he went on the show,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She felt like there was still room for more between them.”

While Booth, 26, opened up about her past to Kufrin, 28, during the spa date on the episode, Booth has yet to speak to Underwood about it. “She’s still looking for closure, so she can move forward and on with her life,” the source adds, noting that she “feels ready for a serious relationship.”

After the women spoke on the episode, the Bachelorette sat down with Underwood, who reiterated that he was there for her and not for anyone else. He told her that his feelings for her were “so strong,” and they shared quite the kiss. He was then given the group date rose.

Kufrin clearly felt better after the conversation. When he made the confession during the second week of The Bachelorette that he had a past with Booth (at the time, the 26-year-old said they had spent a weekend together), Kufrin was not happy.

“I’m not going to lie — I don’t know how I feel about it. It makes me feel a little bit sick,” she said at the time. “I’m very attracted to you, I really like where our conversation was on night one and I feel like we had a lot in common, but it’s a very tricky situation. It puts me in a very strange position. It’s just a lot to take in right now.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

