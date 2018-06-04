Becca Kufrin’s second week as the Bachelorette was rough, to say the least. From discovering one guy’s past with her friend to refereeing a fight over a framed photo, here’s what Becca had to deal with during the Monday, June 4, episode of The Bachelorette.

Mutual Friends

Becca had fun with her suitors as they competed in a high-stakes dodgeball game on her second group date, but that evening, Colton revealed that he has a past with Tia, Becca’s friend from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season. Becca was upset (“It makes me feel a little bit sick,” she told Colton.) because she had seen potential with Colton but didn’t know if she could look past his connection to Tia. After a trying night, Becca gave the group date rose to Wills.

Becca later told Colton during the cocktail party that she was holding back with him, but after considering sending him home, she decided to let him stick around.

Picture to Break

Becca’s first group date didn’t go much better than her second. Lincoln won a group date obstacle course challenge, instantly putting a target on his back. It didn’t help that Becca gave Lincoln a framed photo of them to commemorate his victory. The other guys felt like Lincoln was unnecessarily over the top, and they kind of had a point. After sharing a smooch with the Bachelorette, he remarked, “Kissing Becca is like flying to the moon on the wings of a Pegasus while dancing with unicorns on a pile of gold.”

Connor couldn’t handle the fact that Lincoln kept placing his framed pic in front of his fellow contestants on the date. He first threw the photo behind the couch, but Lincoln retrieved it. So Connor tossed the frame off the balcony into a pool below. Lincoln reported the incident to Becca and told her he felt “threatened physically.” Becca conveyed her disappointment to Connor, making for an awkward first date encounter.

Lincoln’s sadness (“The picture’s broken. My heart is broken.”) did not garner him the group date rose. That instead went to Jean Blanc. The next day, Lincoln shed actual tears.

Arie Really Doing This Again?

Becca’s first one-on-one since her breakup with Arie was … mostly about Arie. Shocker! Becca and Blake went to a warehouse filled with things that might remind the Bachelorette of her relationship with her ex-fiancé — including the couch Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with her on. She probably should have done this by herself before filming began, but nevertheless, Becca and Blake demolished everything with sledgehammers and some encouragement from guest DJ Lil Jon.

A “smitten” Becca gave Blake a rose later in the evening after he pointed out just how similar they are.

War for the Roses

The cocktail party was full of surprises, such as Jordan wearing nothing but his underwear and Connor apologizing to Becca by inviting her to throw a framed photo of him in the pool.

At the rose ceremony, Becca sent home Alex, Rickey and Trent.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

