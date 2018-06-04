Putting them through the ringer! Ten men on The Bachelorette get a shocking surprise when they walk into their group date! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, June 4, episode, Becca Kufrin leads her group into a gymnasium – where they’re met with flying dodgeballs thrown by three little kids.

“Becca really dodged a bullet with that loser Arie last season!” one kid says before he starts yelling at the guys to show Becca what they have by doing suicide runs.

“The last thing I expected was to come into the gym and get pelted by a bunch of little kids with a dodgeball,” Garret says in the preview. Leo adds: “When you first walk in, you see the little girl and two boys and you’re like, ‘Oh, these are just a couple of sweet kids.’ But, they’re not human!”

The guys immediately are soaked in sweat and are really working hard to show off for Becca. Plus, they’re very intimidated by the kids.

“The little girl, she’s the scariest one. She’s the ring leader,” Christan notes.

It’s no surprise that Becca created a fun, sporty date for the men to enjoy. When enrolling in the show, she made sure the world knew that she wasn’t going to change her personality for The Bachelorette.

“At the end of the day too, I love my career and I love having the drive to wake up and go to work every day. So I still always want that,” Kufrin told Us Weekly in May. “I still want to try to get back to my life as normal as possible and eventually start a family, have children and have a career, have my partner have his own career, everything. I don’t want this to change me too much. I still want to be the same old Becca that I was at the beginning.”

