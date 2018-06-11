Colton reunited with ex Tia and two men were sent to the hospital during the Monday, June 11, episode of The Bachelorette. Keep reading to find out what you missed.

Ex-Ray Vision

Becca Kufrin’s friends from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor — including Tia, Bekah M., Kendall, Seinne and Caroline — joined her for her first group date of the week. Of course, Colton was on this spa date, so he was awkwardly confronted with his ex. Tia and Becca chatted about Tia’s relationship with Colton. Tia admitted, “The most we ever did was kiss,” and told Becca she hoped Colton was on the show for the Bachelorette, essentially giving her blessing before the pals exchanged several “I love yous.”

Becca wanted to give Colton a chance, so long as he wasn’t on the show because he expected Tia to be the Bachelorette. He emphasized that he wanted to be honest with Becca, and she considered their first obstacle overcome as she gave him the group date rose.

Doctor, Doctor

David and Jordan’s rivalry continued when David told Becca that Jordan was bragging about having 4,000 Tinder matches. David was later sent to the ICU after falling out of his bed in the night, leading to a busted face and nose. According to Jordan (who made fun of David’s accident and “David-proofed” the bunk beds with rails), “karma is karma.”

The suitors must have set a new Bachelor franchise record for most hospital visits in a single episode. Clay was also sent to the ER after hurting himself during a group date football game. Clay plays in the NFL, yet a friendly game on The Bachelorette forced him to bow out — after receiving the group date rose but later learning he needed surgery — because of an injured wrist.

Clay decided to get the operation because he needed to play football to support his family, but his departure left Becca very upset. She wiped away tears while remarking, “I’m just done.”

Dear Dad

Chris had trouble being vulnerable while writing a love song (with some help from Richard Marx) on his one-on-one date. A traumatic experience with his father — Chris wrote his dad a letter hoping to reconnect years after his father left him and his family, but his dad never replied — almost kept him from opening up to Becca, but he recovered and ultimately got a rose from the Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!