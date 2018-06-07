Every rose has its thorns! Things get awkward when The Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood, who is competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart, reunites with ex Tia Booth in this sneak peek at the Monday, June 11, episode.

(Both Becca and Tia vied for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s affections on season 22 of The Bachelor.)

Tia and more of Arie’s former contestants, including Caroline Lunny, Bekah Martinez, Seinne Fleming and Kendall Long, join Becca for a fun-filled spa date. However, the outing takes a turn for the worst when Tia comes face-to-face with Colton.

“I dated Tia,” Colton says in his on-camera confessional. “This is a little more than I expected.”

The Arkansas native also has an emotional chat with Becca and reveals an important detail about her former relationship. “We kissed,” Tia admits to a tearful Becca, who later declares, “I’m just done.”

Later in the teaser, Becca’s model suitor Jordan Kimball has a heated altercation with David Ravitz, who infamously dressed up in a chicken suit upon meeting Becca for the first time.

“Hopefully he is here for the right reasons,” the bearer of red roses muses in her interview.

Watch the action-packed promo above to find out why an ambulance is called at the end of the episode!

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The episode intended to air on June 11 will air on Tuesday, June 12, if an NBA Game 5 takes place.

