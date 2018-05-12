A new Bachelorette promo shows Becca Kufrin‘s suitors arriving at the mansion, and they include a guy in a chicken suit, a man riding a bull and another carrying a giant pic of her ex Arie Luyendyk Jr.

In the 30-second trailer posted on the ABC show’s Twitter account on Saturday, May 12, kicks off with Kufrin saying, “Last time I fell in love, I got my heart broken,” before flashing to a quick shot of Luyendyk on bended knee at the end of the last season of The Bachelor.

It's time to bring on the men! They better not chicken out. 🐥 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QJFMEmunBe — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 12, 2018

Some of Kufrin’s 28 new Bachelors are seen stepping out of limousines as she exclaims, “Bring on the men!”

The 27-year-old shoots confetti with one guy before a man is seen riding up on the back of a steer, while another pulls up in a minivan. The publicist is then seen laughing as a guy with a man bun climbs out of the limo holding a life-size cardboard cutout of Luyendyk, who proposed to Kufrin in the Bachelor finale earlier this year, only to dump her for runner-up Lauren Burnham.

And then there is Chicken Guy, who wears a bright yellow outfit and makes his first impression even worse by raising his arms and making the worst clucking noises anyone has ever heard. “What is happening?” Kufrin can be heard exclaiming before the kicker comes – Chicken Guy stands next to the cutout of Luyendyk and says, “I thought I was supposed to be the only chicken.”

The Minnesota native began filming The Bachelorette in March and a source told Us Weekly at the time that “Becca felt great,” noting that she’s “someone who has a wide range of taste in guys and this group didn’t disappoint her.”

It remains to be seen if that taste includes chicken.

The new season of The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!