Becca Kufrin’s journey to love has officially begun! Season 14 of The Bachelorette started filming on Thursday, March 15. Host Chris Harrison and creator Mike Fleiss shared behind-the-scenes photos from the first night, showing Becca, 27, in a gorgeous white gown. Us Weekly has also learned exclusively that her first night went incredible — and the guys are really gunning for her already!

“Becca felt great. She is someone who has a wide range of taste in guys and this group didn’t disappoint her,” an insider tells Us. “Every guy is super into her and they all want to be the one to mend her heart. This was maybe the most competitive night one ever, and she really struggled in a good way with who to give the first impression rose as well as night one roses to.”

The Minnesota-native met five of her suitors during the After the Final Rose ceremony just moments after being named the next Bachelorette on Tuesday, March 6, and sources told Us at the time that she was eyed as an excellent choice from the start.

“She’s very resilient. She takes everything in stride,” a source told Us earlier this month. “She also has a very eclectic taste in men, so you’re going to see a lot of very different men fighting for her heart.”

“She got her heart broken by Arie and was really hurt,” the insider continued. “She’s completely over him. She’s more worried that America will think she’s not there for the right reasons and isn’t ready to find her husband. But she is! She believes in the show and that you can find real love on it. She found it the first time, so she truly believes she’ll find it again.”

Becca won Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, but he broke up with her a few weeks later on TV, revealing he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. He is now engaged to Lauren.

With reporting by Jamie Blynn.

