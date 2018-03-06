Becca Kufrin is ready to put Arie Luyendyk Jr. in her rearview mirror! Kufrin, 27, will be the next bachelorette, Chris Harrison announced on the Tuesday, March 6, episode of After the Final Rose.

The race-car driver proposed to Kufrin during the Monday, March 5, finale of The Bachelor. However, only a few weeks into their relationship, he broke it off to rekindle things with runner-up Lauren Burnham. He got engaged to Lauren just moments before Becca was announced as the bachelorette.

Becca’s new journey began right on that stage when Chris brought out four different men, including one who played the banjo and had written a song for her while another apologized for his gender! Then the fifth, a man named Blake, brought up a horse with him. “As the saying goes, ‘When you fall off the horse, you’ve got to get back up again,'” he said, before helping her onto the horse.

Becca is “very excited” to become the bachelorette, but it did “take her a little time to make the decision,” an insider told Us. “She got her heart broken by Arie and was really hurt,” a source explains. However, her feelings for Arie were not the reason she was hesitant.

“She’s completely over him,” the source said. “She’s more worried that America will think she’s not there for the right reasons and isn’t ready to find her husband. But she is! She believes in the show and that you can find real love on it. She found it the first time, so she truly believes she’ll find it again. She’s nervous and scared, but really excited for the next adventure!”

During the finale, Becca was blindsided when Arie showed up in L.A. for what she thought was a “couples weekend” together, about six weeks after they got engaged. However, it was there that he broke it off with her and told her he was still in love with Lauren. “I stayed in L.A. for a few days and cried for probably four days straight and grieved the loss of that relationship and the future that I thought we were going to have,” Becca said on a live segment following the finale. “I am angry at times. I feel betrayed a lot of the time just because I feel like I was lied to for so long.”

However, after coming face to face with her ex, she admitted she was ready to find someone “better suited” for her. So, what better way to do that than on The Bachelorette?

