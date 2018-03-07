She’s ready to meet her men! Becca Kufrin is gearing up to hand out red roses as the season 14 lead of The Bachelorette.

“She’s very resilient. As we’ve seen, she takes everything in stride,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the franchise’s new leading lady, 27. “She also has a very eclectic taste in men so you’re going to see a lot of very different men fighting for her heart.”

Franchise host Chris Harrison announced Kufrin’s new role on the Tuesday, March 6, taping of After the Final Rose. The exciting news comes one day after The Bachelor aired uncut footage of Arie Luyendyk Jr. breaking up with the Minnesota-based publicist during a “happy couple weekend” mere weeks after he proposed on the show’s finale.

The race car driver, 36, told Kufrin on After the Final Rose that he regrets having asked for her hand in marriage. “I wasn’t fully ready,” he revealed. “I think the pressure of this. The pressure of being the Bachelor, knowing that there’s a timeline and having to make that decision on that day … I own up to that. That’s on me. That is totally on me. I have no excuse for that. I apologize for that.”

Another insider exclusively tells Us in the new issue that Kufrin, who already met five of her suitors on Tuesday’s episode, is “very excited” to become the Bachelorette, although it did “take her a little time to make the decision.”

“She got her heart broken by Arie and was really hurt,” the insider adds. “She’s completely over him. She’s more worried that America will think she’s not there for the right reasons and isn’t ready to find her husband. But she is! She believes in the show and that you can find real love on it. She found it the first time, so she truly believes she’ll find it again. She’s nervous and scared, but really excited for the next adventure!”

For more on the new Bachelorette, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!