She’s rooting for them! Becca Kufrin will be tuning into Bachelor in Paradise this summer to see former Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood rekindle his romance with her friend Tia Booth.

“I will a thousand percent watch,” Becca, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly at her Bachelorette season’s “Men Tell All” taping at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 20. “You know, all of my girlfriends are on it, so, of course, I need to watch and support them and cheer them on. And if they got back together and found love, then I would be happy for them because they both deserve that.”

Tia and Colton, 26, briefly dated before he vied for Becca’s affections in the current season of The Bachelorette. They made headlines in June after coming face to face during a spa date where Tia told Becca that she was over the former NFL pro. However, the Arkansas native blindsided Becca weeks later when she confessed her true feelings for Colton following his hometown date. Becca sent him home hours later.

Although Tia came under fire for her actions, Becca harbored no ill will. “She didn’t deserve any of that backlash,” the season 14 lead told Us on Friday. “It’s a conversation between friend, and her and I were able to move on from that conversation and still love each other and wish each other the best. So she’s doing good though and we talked about it and I’ll always have my girls’ backs.”

Us also caught up with Colton at the event and he teased his reunion with Tia. “Paradise is full of a bunch of fun surprises, and honestly, a lot of things happened that I wasn’t expecting,” he explained. “A lot of emotions that I wasn’t expecting to feel.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Bachelor in Paradise season 5 premieres on ABC Tuesday, August 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

