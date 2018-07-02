Ever since it first hit screens in 2002, The Bachelor franchise has rocked the nation with jaw-dropping proposals, dramatic breakups and everything in between. However, despite highs or lows of the season, Bachelor Nation always delivers when it comes to awkward moments between contestants and the lead.

Scroll down to relive the most cringeworthy lines in Bachelor history!

1. Go Home, Dude



Arie Luyendyk Jr. made headlines in March 2018 when he refused to leave Becca Kufrin after breaking her heart on national television. Although he proposed to Becca on the season 22 finale, Arie called it quits shortly after and ran back into runner-up Lauren Burnham’s arms. No matter how many times Becca made it clear she wanted to be alone after their awkward conversation, Arie followed her into her bedroom as she bawled her eyes out.

2. It’s Not OK!



Juan Pablo Galavis struggled to keep his cool while feuding with Andi Dorfman during season 18 after they spent the night together in the Fantasy Suite. No matter how many times Andi voiced her concerns to the lead about their relationship, he kept telling her “it’s OK” and did not seem to care about her doubts. “Everything’s always ‘it’s OK’ and I want to die if I have to hear ‘it’s OK’ again,” Andi declared in 2014,. “I can’t handle it.”

3. To the Rescue



Long before he got engaged to on-again, off-again flame Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon vied for Kaitlym Bistowe’s affections on The Bachelorette season 11 in 2015. Jared’s limo exit was one to remember as he famously dubbed himself “Loveman,” ripped off his shirt and declared his intention to “rescue the Bachelorette from all the evil men in the world.”

4. #Yikes



Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi didn’t hold back during their explosive on-air breakup in July 2010. “I’m so disgusted with you,” Jake told his season’s winner during their showdown shortly after getting engaged. “You sold me out … and then flirted with me all weekend. We’ll get to your lying issues in a minute.” Vienna then quipped back: “You are a fame whore is what you are.”

5. Not the Move



Kasey Kahl’s plan to win over Ali Fedotowsky didn’t exactly work. The Bachelorette season 6 contender made Ali uncomfortable in 2010 while referring to her as his “future wife” and singing her a song about their date.

6. Better Off a Bachelor



Defying the series norms, Brad Womack called it quits with both finalists, Jenni Croft and DeAnna Pappas, during season 15 of The Bachelor in 2011. Although he made a romantic speech about marriage to DeAnna during their last encounter, he then proceeded to break up with her by saying, “We always promised ourselves we would be completely honest and I can’t look you in the eye and tell you I love you. I just can’t. I have to tell you goodbye.”

7. Controversial Character



There was no end to Corinne Olympios’ questionable actions while competing for Nick Viall’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017. However, the Florida native became a Bachelor Nation household name when she announced, “My heart is gold and my vagine is platinum.”

8. Salty Salter



Quite the diss! Ashley Salter raised eyebrows after comparing people to onions during Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015. “People you meet are like an onion — when you cut them, you peel them back, layer by layer,” she explained before oddly picking up a pomegranate.

9. Caught Up in Closure



Nick Viall caught Andi Dorfman off-guard while rehashing their Fantasy Suite experience on After the Final Rose in 2014. “If you weren’t in love with me, I’m not sure why you made love with me,” Nick told Andi, referencing her decision to accept Josh Murray’s proposal instead on the finale of season 10 of The Bachelorette.

10. Second Thoughts



Jason Mesnick shook Bachelor Nation to its core after dumping winner Melissa Rycroft months into their relationship and reconciling with runner-up Molly Malaney on live television in 2009. “You’re such a bastard. I wish more than anything that last day you would have just let me go instead of doing this to me,” Melissa exclaimed on After the Final Rose. “I’m so mad at you … Don’t text me anymore. Leave me alone, please.”

