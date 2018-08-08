Looking toward his next reality show? Colton Underwood opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the prospect of being the next Bachelor.

“If I was single after Paradise, I would love it,” the Bachelorette alum told Us at the Disney/ABC Television All-Star Happy Hour on Tuesday, August 7. “I know that this show can work. I’ve seen it with Garrett [Yrigoyen] and Becca [Kufrin]. I know what it did for me as a person and how it helped me grow into the man I am today. I would love the opportunity if I’m single after Paradise.”

Colton made his debut on Bachelor in Paradise during the Tuesday premiere. The athlete went on a date with Tia Booth following her admission on The Bachelorette that she still had feelings for him, despite the fact that he was in love with Kufrin, 28. He explained his decision to not speak to the 26-year-old Arkansas native after the incident: “At the time, I felt like she played a part in a breakup of mine so there was no reason for me to reach out to her.”

Tia had already gone on a date with Chris when Colton arrived in Paradise, but the 26-year-old was not jealous of their connection. “I didn’t find out she kissed Chris until after my date,” he said. “No, I think I went in there wanting to date openly. I went in there with an open mind. I expected the same from her. Tia and I didn’t talk after The Bachelorette so there was a lot left unsaid. One thing I will say is that my date with Tia was a conversation card. That wasn’t a date card.”

Regardless of whether his romance with Tia works out, Colton can count one of his exes as a friend. “You know what, that was the cool thing about Becca. I always said, even when I was dating her, ‘No matter what happens in our relationship, I would love to continue our friendship after,’” he noted. “I think you saw that with Jason as well when they broke up. He said, ‘I would love to continue my friendship with Becca.’ Because that’s the type of woman she is. She’s so genuine, so real and thoughtful.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

