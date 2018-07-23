Becca Kufrin made a shocking decision about her relationship with Jason before their fantasy suite date during the Monday, July 23, episode of The Bachelorette. Elsewhere, she fell even harder for Garrett and Blake.

Losing Steam

Becca was falling in love with Jason, but she put her date with him on hold when she mentioned their future and suddenly could no longer picture it. She was conflicted because she couldn’t explain why she thought something was off. Ultimately, Becca felt her relationships with Garrett and Blake were more developed, although it took her a while to admit she didn’t think she and Jason would be ready for an engagement at the end of the show.

Becca decided to send Jason home, confessing that she couldn’t go through with the fantasy suite knowing that he would never receive her final rose. Jason was shocked, and Becca felt horrible for blindsiding him in the way Arie Luyendyk Jr. did to her.

Jason later returned to get closure. He and Becca talked about their split, and he gave her a scrapbook he had planned to present during their date. They ended on good terms, with Jason putting everything on the table and Becca noting what a great man he is.

Mr. Doubt fire

Blake feared Becca’s connection with the other remaining men as their date began. He didn’t believe that Garrett or Jason could feel about Becca the way he did; however, he was worried that Becca felt the same about the other guys as she felt about him. Becca understood Blake’s anxieties — she recalled the doubt that came with Arie telling her he loved her at the same time she first revealed her feelings to him — and expressed her own: that her relationship with Blake was too good to be true.

Becca knew that Blake would propose to her, and she felt confident in their “consistent” and “solid” relationship heading into the fantasy suite. The Bachelorette said the next morning she was even more in love with him after their night together. Meanwhile, Blake was more insecure.

So Happy Together

Becca was eager to hear Garrett tell her he loved her because she knew she loved him. Instead, he revealed his trepidation about getting engaged again and the relationship not working out. The couple discussed their future, and then, Garret said the three words Becca was waiting for. Becca went into the fantasy suite feeling like the two were on the same page and declared that she could see her “heart’s equal” in Garrett.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

