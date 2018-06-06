Coming full circle. Becca Kufrin teased ex-fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s upcoming appearance on The Bachelorette to Us Weekly and admitted it “had to happen.”

“He makes a quick appearance,” Becca recently told Us at The Highlight Room in Hollywood.“I’m not going to give anything away or when it happens, but it’s a conversation that had to happen.” When asked if she felt like she “got it all out” with Arie, the 28-year-old reality star simply replied, “Yeah.”

What the current Bachelorette lead is referring to is when her former love proposed to her on the finale of The Bachelor season 22, only to change his mind and decide he wants to be with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. After airing Arie and Becca’s lengthy, unedited breakup scene on the After the Final Rose special in March, the race-car driver and Lauren got engaged. An insider close to the couple told Us on May 29 that they did not tune in to her season premiere.

“They’re happy for her, but they don’t see a reason to watch and relive everything they worked so hard to move past from,” the insider explained.

Another one of Becca’s exes, Ross Jirgl, tried (and failed) to win her back her as she competed on Arie’s season of The Bachelor. And while viewers may have expected — or hoped — he would make a cameo on The Bachelorette, Becca told Us that it’s not going to happen.

“Well, I would tell everyone to be careful what they wish for, because I think that they would be eating their words later on,” she explained to Us. “But yeah, I don’t want to feed any life into that relationship and I don’t think anyone would want to see that either.”

The Minnesota native is, however, excited for fans to watch her “love story unfold.”

“I feel like this time around, it worked,” Becca explained about her new fiancé. “And it’s just the best fit for me.”

“Also we had some great musical talent throughout the show,” she added. “We had some familiar faces, and so that will be, I think, very fun for everyone to see.”

As for ABC’s two-drink limit, put in place after 2017’s Bachelor in Paradise scandal, Becca said everyone on her season “kept it together pretty well.”

“You know, that’s not to say that people didn’t go a little crazy at times,” Becca teased. “But yeah, everyone for the most part was so responsible.”



The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Carly Sloane

