Setting out on her proverbial journey for love, The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin had a checklist.

Her potential groom should be “compassionate, loyal and have a sense of humor,” says the season 14 lead. To ensure she landed her happily-ever-after, the publicist, 28, trusted her instincts. Says the now-engaged star, “I followed my heart.”

She fills out Us’ most dramatic, er, quiz ever.

My first kiss was…

With a boy named Nate. I was about 10. Sorry, Mom!

My biggest dealbreaker is…

When people eat with their mouths open. It ­bothers me so much! And I just don’t like people who are rude, whether it’s to me or servers. I think you can tell a lot about a person by how they treat servers or bartenders.

My worst date was…

He was an attorney and started telling me horror stories about the cases he was involved with. He ate with his mouth open and would lick his fingers. Needless to say, that was the one and only date.

Splitting the check on the first date is…

OK, honestly. It always makes me uncomfortable when a guy pays for everything all the time. I like to have an even ­balance. I want to take care of somebody, too.

My ideal date is . . .

Would be outside, near the water. Some of my favorite dates I’ve had, we just walked around the lake, grabbed food and a beer and sat outside.

My first crush was…

Jonathan Taylor Thomas or Zac Hanson.

My current crush is…

Michael Strahan. I met him and was fangirling so hard!

A celebrity couple who inspire me is…

Chip and Joanna Gaines. First of all, they are such a solid couple — and they have cute kids. They seem like they have their morals. They’re a power couple. I want them to come decorate my house!

My biggest turn-on is…

Somebody who can make me laugh.

Clothing-wise, I’d rather be…

Dressed down. I’m always in my robe and slippers!

In 10 years, I’ll be…

Just happy. Hopefully married with some kids running around. I would also love to have four dogs.

My dream honeymoon would be…

Bopping around Europe. I would love to go to Greece, Spain and Portugal.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC, Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

