Now that Becca Kufrin’s love journey on The Bachelorette has concluded, it’s time for someone else to hand out the roses.

While fans wait to see who the next Bachelor will be, the 28-year-old and her new fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen, have three of her former suitors in mind.

“I mean, I would say Jordan [Kimball] for his one-liners,” Kufrin said with a laugh, as she and her 29-year-old beau appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 7.

“Or Leo [Dottavio], for his good hair,” Yrigoyen added.

Finally, however, the engaged couple settled on the season’s second runner-up, Jason Tartick, whom Kufrin sent home in the July 30 episode.

“I have a soft spot for Jason,” Kufrin said. “I think he’s so charismatic. He would be so open to all of the girls on the journey.”

Yrigoyen agreed, saying, “I think Jason would be great.”

During the interview, GMA host Michael Strahan also brought up Yrigoyen’s Instagram history — specifically his “likes” of offensive Instagram posts about transgender individuals, undocumented immigrants and Parkland shooting survivors.

“I made a public apology on my Instagram and I’m really sorry,” the medical sales rep responded. “I didn’t mean to offend anybody, but now I know the weight that a like holds on Instagram … [Kufrin] didn’t let my Instagram define who I am as a person and we’re moving forward. We’re trying to grow [and] be better people, and I’m trying not to make those same mistakes again.”

Kufrin also defended her new fiancé. “Right away, it was a conversation, it was an issue that we had to overcome,” she said. “But he has been very transparent throughout the entire thing and he never held anything back. He understands that it was offensive, but he took full initiative after that all came out to apologize … It hasn’t been the easiest, but we’ve gotten through it and I think honestly, it’s made us stronger.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!