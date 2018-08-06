Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Monday, August 6, episode of The Bachelorette.

Two men, one final rose. Becca Kufrin made her decision during the finale of The Bachelorette, sending someone she loved packing and accepting a proposal from another.

The Heart Wants What It Wants

Becca is engaged to Garrett! The 29-year-old medical sales rep got down on one knee in the Maldives, and the 28-year-old Bachelorette — donning a white Randi Rahm gown eerily reminiscent of the dress (by the same designer!) she wore on night one — could not wait to say yes. Garrett picked out the perfect Neil Lane engagement ring and placed it on his bride-to-be’s finger with glee. “It’s you!” she declared. “It’s us!”

Garrett became emotional while meeting Becca’s family. He told Becca’s sister through tears that he’d finally found love with Becca after missing that in his life for a while and got just as choked up talking to her uncle about Becca’s late father. Becca teared up herself when her sister recalled Garrett saying Becca was his person. After meeting the final two men, Becca and her family agreed that a relationship with Garrett would be a bigger risk than one with Blake.

Blake also met Becca’s family before their romantic final date. He lost momentum throughout the day as Becca’s relatives asked what would happen if Becca didn’t pick him and kept bringing up Garrett. Blake worried that something was off as he departed. However, he had a renewed sense of confidence after his date with Becca. While Becca mused about finally having clarity, Blake thought everything felt right heading into proposal day.

At this point, Becca believed she loved both Garrett and Blake, but she wanted to reserve “I love you” for one person. She was uncertain who that would be and felt she could be happy with either man, but she knew she had to figure out who she couldn’t picture life without.

Becca and her first impression rose recipient went on a final date, during which they swam with dolphins on the equator. Garrett envisioned his future with Becca — Minnesota accent and all! — and told her he would be crushed if she didn’t pick him but he’d be OK if it meant she would be happy. Becca said yet again that Garrett reminded her of her dad, making him feel like a little piece of home to her.

Blake and Becca on The Bachelorette

The Way They Were

Blake was devastated when Becca broke up with him in the Maldives. The 28-year-old sales rep arrived ready to pop the question, but Becca had already made up her mind, though she mentioned that she had always pictured Blake as the guy she would end up with. Blake was in shock when Becca admitted their strong connection caused her to overlook other relationships for a while. He later sobbed into a towel and lamented having to face the aftermath of the show alone.

During After the Final Rose, Becca admitted Blake’s tendency to be in his own head alarmed her when she pictured their future. He said he was fortunate to call Becca his Bachelorette and would grow and learn from the experience.

