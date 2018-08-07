Bachelor Nation is over the moon! The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums took to Twitter on Monday, August 6, to congratulate Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen on their engagement.

Jason Tartick, who finished in third place, was among the first to celebrate the news after Yrigoyen, 29, proposed to Kufrin, 28, on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette. “That’s the glow of happiness everyone deserves, congratulations Becca & Gman!” he tweeted. “‘Cheers to health, wealth, love, happiness and all the time in the world to enjoy it’ toast cred to Grandpa Lenny!”

That’s the glow of happiness everyone deserves, congratulations Becca & Gman! So happy for you two! 🥂❤️🥂 “Cheers to health, wealth, love, happiness and all the time in the world to enjoy it” toast cred to Grandpa Lenny! — Jason Tartick (@Jason_Tartick) August 7, 2018

Fourth-place finisher Colton Underwood echoed, “This is making me so happy. B & G forever.” He later joked that “B & G” stood for “Biscuits and Gravy.”

This is making me so happy. B & G forever. — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) August 7, 2018

In regards to B&G: — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) August 7, 2018

Connor Obrochta, who came in seventh place, also gushed over the engagement. “Its a beautiful sight wow i love to see love,” he tweeted.

Its a beautiful sight wow i love to see love #thebachelorette #thebachelorettefinale — Connor Obrochta (@CObrochta33) August 7, 2018

Contestants from previous seasons gave the newly engaged couple plenty of love, too. Vanessa Grimaldi, who won ex Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, tweeted, “Couldn’t be happier for the beauty @thebkoof for finding her man!!! You deserve all that love and more.”

Couldn’t be happier for the beauty @thebkoof for finding her man!!! You deserve all that love and more ❤️ — Vanessa Grimaldi (@VanessaGrimaldi) August 7, 2018

Evan Bass, who married his Bachelor in Paradise season 3 castmate Carly Waddell in 2017, wrote, “CONGRATS BECCA SO HAPPY FOR YOU – YOU DESERVE A FREAKIN FAIRY TALE (anxiously awaiting #AfterTheFinalRose to see how things are going).”

CONGRATS BECCA SO HAPPY FOR YOU – YOU DESERVE A FREAKIN FAIRY TALE (anxiously awaiting #AfterTheFinalRose to see how things are going) #TheBachelorette — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) August 7, 2018

Midway through Monday’s three-hour finale, Kufrin broke up with her runner-up, Blake Horstmann, who was at a loss for words and broke down in tears. She then professed her love to Yrigoyen, who proceeded to get down on bended knee and slip a stunning Neil Lane ring on her finger.

“Since night one, I saw something in you. I felt something in you, so much so that you got that first rose. You got that first impression rose because right away I felt something so strong,” she told the medical sales representative. “I’ve been waiting to say it for the right person. I’ve been holding back because I wanted to be 1,000 percent certain. Garrett, I love you. I love you so much.”

See more Bachelor Nation reactions below!

Congrats to Becca + Garrett!! I’m so happy for you guys and can’t wait to see what the future holds!! 😘 #TheBachelorette — Desiree Siegfried (@DesHartsock) August 7, 2018

Garret and Blake might be the two most genuine final two ever. I love them both and idk how Becca is going to pick #TheBachelorette — Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) August 7, 2018

Becca seems over the moon. Congrats pretty girl. You deserve it ❤️ — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) August 7, 2018

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!