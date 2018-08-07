Tia and Colton were back to their old games during the Tuesday, August 7, premiere of Bachelor in Paradise. Plus, new relationships quickly formed, and Kevin revealed surprising details about his breakup from Ashley I.

Same Ol’ Same Ol’

Tia arrived in Paradise ready to find love, but she couldn’t stop thinking about Colton. She expected him to be there on day one, although she admitted they had not spoken since The Bachelorette. A stressed Tia was given a date card right out of the gate, but she wasn’t sure who to take because the only guy on her mind was Colton.

Tia didn’t want to stand in the way of her own happiness, so she decided to ask Chris. During their date, Tia told Chris if something was going to happen between her and Colton, it would have already happened, so Chris was under the impression that Tia was over Colton. The two shared a kiss, and Tia was smitten with Chris — she actually uttered the words, “Colton who?” — as they continued to lock lips the next day.

Just as Tia was settling into her new relationship, Colton arrived, bearing a date card. He avoided Tia at first, choosing to talk to other women, but he ultimately invited Tia on the date. Tia giddily agreed and felt hopeful. Tia had been waiting almost six months for her chance with Colton, while he was unsure if they should give it a try but not prepared to close the door on their romance. They kissed, which left Tia excited and Colton wanting to figure out the situation once and for all.

Meanwhile, Chris, Nick and Jordan conspired to take Colton down since they believed Colton was a fame chaser who just wanted to be on TV. (Nearly everyone pointed out the red flags in his behavior.) The “Goose Gang” — Chris refers to himself as Goose now for some reason — was ready to pounce as the episode ended.

Mrs. Grocery Store Joe

Joe was Mr. Popular in Paradise, taking time to chat with every woman. He liked Tia, but she liked Chris. Krystal liked Joe (they’re both Norwegian!), but Joe liked Kendall. Kendall also liked Joe and the two hit if off, laughing at his awkward conversational skills and making out.

Other couples to watch? Krystal took an interest in Kevin, and the feeling was mutual. They got hot and heavy pretty quickly, and Krystal remarked that Kevin had “pillow lips” like she never experienced on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. Elsewhere, Nick tried to come on to Chelsea, but she excused herself because she felt sick.

His Side of the Story

Kevin gave his take on Ashley I. and Jared’s reunion following his split from his fellow Bachelor Winter Games champion. “When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day, and then all of a sudden, Jared flips the switch and now he wants to be with her,” he told the cameras. “I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, it’s cheating in my book. That really hurt me.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

